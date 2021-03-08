REGINA -- Saskatchewan recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with one additional death and three more confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

MORE CONFIRMED VARIANTS

Two of the new variant cases were confirmed in the Regina zone and one is in the Northwest zone. This includes the confirmation of a presumptive positive case reported Feb. 23.

So far, nine variant cases have been confirmed in the province; eight are the B.1.1.7 variant which originated in the U.K., and one is the B.1.3.5.1 variant that originated in South Africa.

REGINA CASES RISING

More than half of the province’s 97 new cases are in the Regina zone. The test positivity rate for the Queen City was 12.8 per cent, compared to the provincial test positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (one), Far Northeast (five), Northwest (four), North Central (10), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (six), Central East (12), Regina (50), South Central (two) and Southeast (two) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

There are 140 people in hospital; 23 are in the ICU. The person who died was in their 60s and from the Saskatoon zone.

The province reported 151 recoveries Monday. There are currently 1,463 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,753 tests processed on Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 144.

VACCINATIONS

Health care workers administered 892 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday.

The shots were given in the Far North Central (17), North Central (528) and Saskatoon (347) zones.

So far, 92,776 shots have been given in Saskatchewan, including 64,754 first doses and 28,022 second doses.