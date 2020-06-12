REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the province to a total of 23 active cases.

To date, Saskatchewan has reported 663 cases, 627 of which have recovered.

With the new cases, health officials also announced one more recovery. There is one person in hospital.

Friday’s new cases are located in the far north region, Saskatoon and the south region.

Of the total 663 cases, 263 are in the far north region, 177 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

Saskatchewan residents in the 20 to 39 age range account for 236 cases, 200 are in the 40 to 59 range, 111 are in the 60 to 79 range, 18 are in the 80 plus range and 98 are in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 52 per cent of cases and men make up 48 per cent.

The province has conducted 54,508 tests to date.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR WORSHIP, GRADUATION CEREMONIES IN UPDATED PLAN

The province of Saskatchewan has provided new guidelines regarding places of worship and graduation ceremonies in an updated version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

GRADUATION

The Government of Saskatchewan has offered the following options for potential graduation ceremonies:

Virtual services

Drive-in services (Public health measures apply, Guidelines for safe execution has been developed).

Outdoor services (Max of 30 graduates, over attendance max of 150).

WORSHIP

At places of worship, the number of people allowed inside will increase to one third of the seats available to a max of 150 people, whichever is less. Physical distancing guidelines remain in place.

These guidelines include celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

There is no Saskatchewan Government COVID-19 update press conference planned for Friday.