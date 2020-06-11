REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 660.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon region while the other is in the far north.

There are currently 21 cases considered active. Two more people have also recovered from the virus, for a total of 626 recoveries.

The province has extended the State of Ememrgency for another two weeks.

One person is currently in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the total 660 cases, 262 are in the far north region, 176 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 18 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

People in the 20 to 39 age range account for 234 cases, while 200 are in the 40 5o 59 range, 110 are in the 60 to 79 range, 18 are in the 80 plus range and 98 are in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases, while men make up the other 49 per cent.

There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 53,853 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.