REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has provided new guidelines regarding places of worship and graduation ceremonies in an updated version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

GRADUATION

The Government of Saskatchewan has offered the following options for potential graduation ceremonies:

Virtual services

Drive-in services (Public health measures apply, Guidelines for safe execution has been developed).

Outdoor services (Max of 30 graduates, over attendance max of 150).

WORSHIP

At places of worship, the number of people allowed inside will increase to one third of the seats available to a max of 150 people, whichever is less. Physical distancing guidelines remain in place.

These guidelines include celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

“We really want people who are organizing worship services or graduation events to have bigger separation between cohorts of 30," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer. "We feel this will allow events to happen in a way that is safe, or safer, as safe as can be given our current low transmission.”

PHASE FOUR

In the first stage of phase four, child and youth day camps, outdoor pools and spray pads and outdoor sports and activities will be allowed to return. A date will be set for the first part of phase four next week.

The second stage of phase four will include indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls.