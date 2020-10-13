REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The public health order has also been amended to reduce gathering sizes to a maximum of 15 people.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

More to come...

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES IN MOOSE JAW, PRINCE ALBERT, REGINA, SASKATOON, YORKTON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

SCOTT MOE URGES PUBLIC TO STAY VIGILANT AS CASES RISE

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party is urging the public to abide by public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of a jump in positive cases.

“We have seen our case numbers rise on a number of occasions over the past few months and every time, Saskatchewan people have been able to bring those numbers back down again through our collective efforts,” said Scott Moe in a news release.

Acknowledging that the majority of residents province-wide have taken steps to protect themselves and others by following safety practices, Moe said it only takes a few individuals stepping outside the public guidelines to result in dozens of new cases.