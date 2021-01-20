REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 234 new cases on Wednesday.

The province also reported 694 new recoveries. Saskatchewan currently has 3,702 active COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 298, or 24.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province removed three deaths from the total count, after it determined they were not COVID-19 related.

Of the four deaths, one person was in their 60s, one person was in their 70s and two people were over the age of 80.

Saskatoon leads the province in new cases with 66, followed by the north west zone with 39, the far north west zone with 27 and the Regina zone with 23.

Seven cases tested out of province were added to the total case count.

There were 2,559 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Tuesday.

Yesterday, there were 2,658 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Saskatchewan, bringing the province’s total vaccinations to 27,233.

PREMIER THREATENS TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR NOT FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had strong words for businesses and individuals who are not complying with the province’s public health measures.

"Enough is enough," Moe said during Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 update. "It’s time for us to start enforcing those that are not following those measures."

Over the weekend, a video on social media showed individuals disregarding the current restrictions at The Tap in Regina. The bar and restaurant has since apologized, stating it was an isolated incident.

Crackers in Saskatoon has also come under fire after an outbreak at the bar was linked to 75 cases.

Restaurants and bars are currently limited to four people per table and three metres between tables, with no mingling between tables.

Moe said he does not want to enact more blanketed restrictions, instead suggesting a more targeted approach may be taken.