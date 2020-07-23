REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with the province’s 16th virus related death.

In a release, the province said there are 23 new cases in the south, 11 in the central, three in the north and two in Saskatoon.

A person from the north in their 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Of the new cases, 17 are connected to Hutterite colonies in the southwest and west central regions. A total of 15 Hutterite communities have active cases currently.

A total of 1,072 cases have been reported. There are 218 cases considered active.

Another 13 people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 838.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19 in the province. Nine are in inpatient care, including five in Saskatoon, two in the north, one in the south and one in Regina. Another four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in the south.

Regionally, 347 cases are from the far north, 218 are from the Saskatoon area, 196 are from the south, 128 are from the north, 96 are from the central region and 87 are from the Regina area.

There have been 359 cases in the 20 to 39 age range, 335 in the 40 to 59 age range, 183 are in the 60 to 79 age range and 34 are in the 80-plus age range; and another 161 cases involve people 19-years or younger.

The province said an all-time high 1,468 COVID-19 cases were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. There have been 86,384 total tests performed in the province.

TRAVEL IN AFFECTED AREAS

Although COVID-19 cases are rising steadily in the south region of Saskatchewan, the province said it will not be implementing stricter restrictions in areas affected by a recent spike in cases.

Premier Scott Moe said the government will look to local Hutterite leadership to impose restrictions within their own communities, for the time being.

When similar localized outbreaks occurred in northern parts of the province, travel was restricted to affected areas. In this case, Moe said he is confident local leaders are taking action and that further government imposed restrictions are not necessary at the moment.