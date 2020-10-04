REGINA -- The province reported on Sunday five new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 153 cases considered active. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,959 cases and 1,782 recoveries.

One new case is located in the Saskatoon area, one in the central east zone, one in the Regina area and two in the south east zones.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Regina. Since the pandemic began, there have been 24 deaths.

REGIONALLY:

One active case from the far north area (one far north west, zero far north east)

Nine active cases from the north area (zero north west, seven north central, two north east)

61 active cases from the Saskatoon area

29 active cases from the Regina area

38 active cases from the central area (three central west, 35 central east)

15 active cases from the south area (three south west, seven south central, five south east)

As of Oct. 2, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 139,886 people tested per million population. The national rate was 201,217 people tested per million population.

The province performed 1,419 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

MORE THAN 20 COVID-19 EXPOSURES REPORTED THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN, CENTRAL SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of several COVID-19 exposures in communities throughout southern and central Saskatchewan.

The list of affected communities includes Yorkton, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Pelly, Fort Qu'Appelle, Regina, Balgonie and Norquay.

Click here for the full list of exposure warnings.