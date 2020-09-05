REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with one more recovery.

In a release, the province said three new cases are located in Saskatoon and two are in the south central zone.

Of the 1,643 total cases, 40 are active.

Two people are currently in hospital related to the virus, including one in inpatient care and one in intensive care, both in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

One active case from the far north area (zero far north central, one far north west, zero far north east)

Seven active cases from the north area (four north west, three north central, zero north east)

16 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Zero active cases from the Regina area

Four active cases from the central area (three central west, one central east)

12 active cases from the south area (five south west, seven south central, zero south east)

A total of 2,123 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Friday.