REGINA -- A person who tested positive visited several businesses in Moose Jaw, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person that was likely infectious was at the following businesses between August 27 and September 1.

The affected dates and times are:

August 27, 2020 – Moose Jaw Co-op, 500 1 Ave NW, Moose Jaw, SK from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

August 29, 2020– Past Times Old Time Photography & Gifts, 26 Main St N, Moose Jaw, from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

September 1, 2020 – Moose Jaw Co-op, 500 1 Ave NW, Moose Jaw, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

September 1, 2020 – Moose Jaw Co-op Gas Station, 500 1 Ave NW, Moose Jaw from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Anyone who visited these businesses at the affected times are asked to self-isolate if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to be referred for testing. Others who were at these locations are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone. Get referred for a test by calling HealthLine 811.