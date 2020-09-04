REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a release.

The province said one new case is from the north central region, one is from the central west region, one is from the south west region and one is from the south central region.

Of the 1,638 total cases reported, 36 are considered active. Four more people recovered from the virus on Friday.

Health Minister Jim Reiter and Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shaha, will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. Friday. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Regionally:

One active case from the far north area (zero far north central, one far north west, zero far north east)

Seven active cases from the north area (four north west, three north central, zero north east)

14 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Zero active cases from the Regina area

Four active cases from the central area (three central west, one central east)

Ten active cases from the south area (five south west, five south central, zero south east)

Three people are in hospital, including two in inpatient care and one in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

On Thursday, 1,221 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE IN PA, SHELL LAKE, NORTH BATTLEFORD

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning about potential exposure to COVID-19 at several locations between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.

Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. – Prince Albert, Lake Country Coop Food Store Cornerstone

Aug. 28 at 2 p.m to Aug 30 at 11 a.m. – Memorial Lake Regional Park campground (including Mini-Golf course)

Aug. 29 between 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. – Shell Lake General Store

Aug. 29 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Shell Lake, Liquor Vendor at the Teddy Bears Den Shell Lake General Store

Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. – North Battleford, Tim Hortons, Junction Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive, North Battleford

Anyone at those locations on the specified dates and times are advised to self-isolate if they have had or are experiencing symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 for testing.