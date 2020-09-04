REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at businesses in Assiniboia.

A release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who was likely infectious visited these locations:

August 25, 2020– Fresh Start restaurant, 122 3rd Ave W., 1:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.

August 25, 2020 - Timothy Daniels Clothing Company, 316 Centre St., 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Anyone at those locations on the specified dates and times are advised to self-isolate if they have had or are experiencing symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 for testing.

Those not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14-days. The SHA notes people may develop symptoms from between two and 14 days following exposure to the virus.