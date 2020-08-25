REGINA -- The province is reporting on Tuesday one new death from COVID-19 and no new cases.

The person who died from the virus lived in the central west zone and was in the 70 to 79 age range. This marks the 23rd death.

The province said one new case has been removed from the Saskatchewan count, brining the total to 1,601 reported cases.

There are 88 active cases.

Four people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Three people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

EXPOSURES AT SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting businesses in Swift Current last week.

The SHA said on Monday that a person who tested positive for the virus visited the following businesses: