REGINA -- There are 86 new variant of concern (VoC) cases in Saskatchewan and 219 new cases of COVID-19, the Government of Saskatchewan reported Monday

One more Saskatchewan resident has died of COVID-19; a person in their 60s in the Saskatoon area. There have been 440 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 86 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday. To date the province has recorded 2,453 cases of VoC in the province.

The government is reminding residents that VoC cases continue to rise in Southern Saskatchewan, specifically in Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

One-hundred ninety-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. The province set a new record number of ICU admissions for the third consecutive day on Monday with 47. Thirty-one patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Regina ICUs.

There are 2,202 cases active in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 218 or 17.8 new cases per 100,000 people. The province reported 212 more recoveries on Monday.

SOME CLOSE CONTACTS COULD HAVE TO SELF-ISOLATE UP TO 24 DAYS

With 1,117 active COVID-19 cases in the Regina zone, the city is inching closer to breaking its active case record of 1,179 set in December. With the increase in cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is providing more details on isolation requirements for close contacts of COVID-19 variants of concern.

VACCINES

The SHA administered 7,241 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. These doses were administered in the Far Northwest (15), Far Northeast (55), Northwest (638), North Central (766), Northeast (67), Saskatoon (1,507), Central West (60), Central East (386), Regina (2,122), Southwest (268), South Central (705) and Southeast (504). There were 148 doses administered with location details pending.