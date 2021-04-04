REGINA -- There are 141 new variant of concern (VoC) cases in Saskatchewan and 221 new cases of COVID-19, the Government of Saskatchewan reported Sunday.

Three more Saskatchewan residents died of COVID-19, two people in their 50s in the Regina zone, and one over 80 in the Southeast zone.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 141 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday. To date the province has recorded 2,367 cases of VoC in the province.

The government is reminding residents that VoC cases continue to rise in Southern Saskatchewan, specifically in Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

One hundred ninety-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 44 in intensive care (ICU). This is a new record for the province for patients in ICU, with the most recent record set on Saturday with 42. Twenty-seven ICU patients are in Regina.

There were 165 new recoveries reported Sunday.

There are 2,196 active cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases of 216, or 17.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Sunday’s 221 new cases are located in the Far Northeast (seven), Northwest (seven), North Central (three), Northeast (six), Saskatoon (27), Central East (13), Regina (112), Southwest (four), South Central (15), and Southeast (26) zones. One new case is pending location details.

VACCINES

The province is transitioning the reporting of vaccine distribution to an online dashboard, and due to this transition vaccine data is unavailable on Sunday.

Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Evraz Place is open after being temporarily closed for almost two weeks.

People aged 55 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.

It will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. from April 3 to 5. Following the long weekend, it will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting April 6.