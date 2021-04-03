REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and 190 recoveries on Saturday.

The province also reached a record setting 42 COVID-19 ICU patients. The previous record of 38 was set on Jan. 3.

An additional 275 variants of concern were detected. There have now been 2,226 variant cases identified by screening in Saskatchewan.

Variant cases are located in the Far North East (two) North West (one), North Central (16), Saskatoon (117), Central West (12), Central East (32), Regina (1,578), South West (seven), South Central (173) and South East (157) zones.

Lineage for 949 variants of concern has been determined for 949 cases. There have been 941 cases of the B1.1.1.7 variant and eight cases of the B1.1351 variant identified.

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Saturday there are 189 people in hospital related to the disease, including 42 in intensive care.

The 280 new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (one), North West (18), North Central (eight), North East (11), Saskatoon (51), Central West (one) Central East (10), Regina (127), South West (six), South Central (20), and South East (24) zones. Two new cases are pending residence information.

A total of 2,143 COVID-19 cases are currently considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 220, or 17.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 3,336 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

VACCINES

The province said 5,504 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed. A total of 214,246 doses have been administered across the province.

The new doses were given in the Far North West (11), North West (283), Saskatoon (1,854), Central East (1,035), Regina (1,318), South Central (462), South West (383) and South East (158) zones.

The province said the AstraZeneca shipment from the United States arrived in the province and has been distributed.

Two additional Moderna shipments are expected this week, with 7,2000 doses scheduled to arrive on April 3 and 1,400 scheduled for April 7.