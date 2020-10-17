REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, setting a new active case record for the province.

With 326 active cases, Saskatchewan now has its most total active cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high of 322 active cases was set on July 22.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in the far northeast, three are in the northwest, six are in the north central, three are in the northeast, 10 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central east, four are in Regina and one is in the southeast. One case is currently pending location.

Of the new cases, 25 are individuals under the age of 40. Six of those are under the age of 20.

Nine more people recovered from the virus, bringing the provinces total to 1,955 total recoveries.

A total of 11 people are currently in hospital in Saskatchewan. Nine are in inpatient care, including five in the Saskatoon zone, three in the north central zone and one in the central east zone. Two people are also in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

44 active cases are from the far north area (15 far northwest, 0 far north central, 29 far northeast)

92 active cases are from the north area (11 northwest, 67 north central, 14 northeast)

65 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

56 active cases are from the Regina area

51 active cases are from the central area (12 central west, 39 central east)

17 active cases are from the south area (one southwest, four south central, 12 southeast)

On Friday, 2,432 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

PRINCE ALBERT SUPER SPREADER EVENT

The government said 79 people in multiple communities have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to a Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert.

Public Health has traced at least 250 contacts related to this event.

The province has deemed the event a superspreader event. It said these spreader events are not limited to the event, but also includes quick transmission in local settings.