REGINA -- An online and phone-based vaccination booking system will be available in Saskatchewan beginning on Thursday.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will present details on online and phone booking systems at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning Saskatchewan residents 85 years old and over will be eligible to schedule their vaccination appointment online or over the phone.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Those who want to book an appointment online will need their valid health card and contact information for follow-up information.

Based on vaccine supply, the SHA will expand the age groups eligable to book vaccinations.

“It is critical that residents that are currently not eligible do not call the phone line or attempt to book through this process at this time. Doing so will unnecessarily stress critical infrastructure needed for these services and could result in delays getting eligible recipients immunized,” the government said in a news release.

The province also said it will phase out the current process of direct phonecalls to those eligible.

“Any instances of providing false information in an attempt to 'jump the queue' are taken seriously, and may result in a criminal investigation,” the province said.

HOW DO I GET THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?

ALL SASK. ADULTS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES BY MID-JUNE

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 vaccine doses will continue to be distributed by age group, over the next three months.

"This is the most important thing that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect those around us," Moe said.