Sask. residents age 80 and older eligible for second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 11:35AM CST
REGINA -- Residents over 80-years-old, and those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 1, will be eligible for their second doses on Monday.
Residents being treated for cancer, and those who have received solid organ transplants are aslo eligible for their second dose.
PEOPLE 12 AND OLDER ELIGIBLE FOR FIRST SHOT
The age eligibility for first doses remains at 12 years and older.
