REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination age to include people age 12 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment through the SHA’s portal or with a participating pharmacy.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17. If school-age residents do not want to wait until the school immunization program starts in June, they will be able to access the vaccine through a walk-in, drive-thru or pharmacy administering the Pfizer vaccine or by booking an appointment online or over the phone.

Wait times for drive-thru and walk-in locations are available at the SHA’s website.

SECOND DOSES

Currently, residents are eligible for their second dose if they are age 85 and older or if they received their first dose before Feb. 15.