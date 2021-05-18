Advertisement
Sask. to start school-based COVID-19 vaccination program in June
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 3:17PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will start vaccinating students in high schools and elementary schools across the province in June.
The province said students will only receive the Pfizer vaccine. More than 90,000 doses will be designated for the 12-plus age group.
According to the government, written consent will be needed for students age 12 to 17. Consent will only need to be given once.
