REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and 180 recoveries on Wednesday.

There are 1,786 cases considered active, the lowest provincial total since March 25.

A total of 134 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care.

The seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 180, or 14.7 new cases per 100,000.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five) Far North East (one) North West (19), North Central (13), North East (one), Saskatoon (38), Central West (four) Central East (15) Regina (18), South West (three) South Central (seven) and South East (nine) zones. Eight new cases are pending residence information.

VACCINES

The government said an additional 6,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing the province’s total to 615,459 total doses given.

The new doses were distributed in the Far North West (84), Far North East (79), North West (641), North Central (434), North East (290), Saskatoon (1,705), Central West (216), Central East (398), Regina (1,602), South West (168), South Central (625), and South East (500) zones.

As of Wednesday, 75 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of vaccine, while 68 per cent of people in the 30-plus age group have gotten the shot. Additionally, 60 per cent of those 18-plus have received a first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province has reported 9,555 variants of concern, up 212 cases from Tuesday.

No new lineage results were reported Wednesday.

DATES ANNOUNCED FOR SECOND VACCINE DOSES

The Government of Saskatchewan released a full schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility through the end of July.

Eligibility to book a second dose will be based on age or the date of the first dose for those 45-years and older.

SASK. SCHOOL-BASED COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM STARTING IN JUNE

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will start vaccinating students in high schools and elementary schools across the province in June.

The province said students will only receive the Pfizer vaccine. More than 90,000 doses will be designated for the 12-plus age group.

Exact start dates have not been determined yet, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is in talks with officials and school sequencing will be based on available resources, though the health authority said it will try and prioritize high school students initially.