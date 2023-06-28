Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall

SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.

As part of its proposal to the Saskatchewan Rate Review Board (SRRP), the crown corporation is also considering a five per cent delivery service rate increase.

Even with the increase, SaskEnergy claims the overall bill decrease will lead to approximately $5.66 in savings per month or $68 annually for the average customer.

The provincial crown charges two rates: the commodity rate and the delivery service rate.

SaskEnergy passes the cost to buy natural gas on the market onto customers with the commodity rate, while the delivery rate supports investment into the province’s natural gas system.

SaskEnergy previously increased the commodity rate in 2022 from $3.20 per gigajoule to its current $4.20.

If approved, the proposed change will take effect on Oct. 1, 2023.