Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds

Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.

According to Saskatchewan’s Medical Services Branch annual report for 2021-22, physicians practicing family medicine boasted a 78 per cent retention rate (47 out of 64) while only 45 per cent of specialists chose to practice in the province after graduating (30 out of 67).

Both of the statistics combined equal a 61 per cent retention rate for the province's June 2022 class of medical practitioners – down from the 63 per cent reported in 2020-2021.

The Saskatchewan NDP said the recently released report proves the government’s retention strategy requires improvement – highlighting certain specialities that saw lower than average rates.

These include anesthesiologists (38 per cent), specialists for physical medicine and rehabilitation (25 per cent), general surgeons (17 per cent) and pediatric specialists (14 per cent).

Rural and Remote Health Critic Jared Clarke said the statistics are concerning.

“Saskatchewan people expect healthcare to be there for them when and where they need it,” he told reporters following question period on Monday. “What we have right now is 200,000 people in Saskatchewan who don't have access to a family doctor or primary care.”

Health Minister Everett Hindley defended the government’s ongoing strategies in attracting and maintaining specialists –specifically highlighting efforts around anesthesiologists.

“We are actively recruiting for a number of anesthesiologists right across Saskatchewan for cities like Regina, like Swift Current, and like Prince Albert,” Heath Minister Everett Hindley said during debate.

“We now have an anesthesiology recruitment and retention incentive of $200,000 over five years.”

The provincial NDP also claimed the report proved that there were fewer general practitioners (GPs) in Saskatchewan in 2022-23 than there five years ago.

The opposition cited the “active” statistics concerning physician supply in the report.

However, the number of licensed physicians (which include both salaried and non-fee-for-service doctors) have increased by 220 since 2018, according to the Medical Services Branch.

The increase bumped the provincial total from 2,600 to 2,820. Specialists made up 79 of the increased positions while GPs accounted for the other 141.

While debating with the premier in the assembly on Monday, NDP Leader Carla Beck reiterated the challenges patients face in terms of wait times and lack of access.

“I will listen to the people of this province where one in six cannot find a primary care provider,” she said. “People in this province don't have access to a doctor and when they don't have that access. They wait for care in walk-in clinics or in overcrowded emergency rooms.”

Regardless of any gains in physicians – Saskatchewan has lost considerable nursing staff in rural and remote positions since 2018.

A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed that there were 1,760 rural and remote registered nurses in 2022, compared to 2,234 in 2018.

The decrease represents a 21 per cent drop.

The Government of Saskatchewan is set to deliver its provincial budget for 2024-2025 on March 20, at 2:15 p.m.