Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
According to Saskatchewan’s Medical Services Branch annual report for 2021-22, physicians practicing family medicine boasted a 78 per cent retention rate (47 out of 64) while only 45 per cent of specialists chose to practice in the province after graduating (30 out of 67).
Both of the statistics combined equal a 61 per cent retention rate for the province's June 2022 class of medical practitioners – down from the 63 per cent reported in 2020-2021.
The Saskatchewan NDP said the recently released report proves the government’s retention strategy requires improvement – highlighting certain specialities that saw lower than average rates.
These include anesthesiologists (38 per cent), specialists for physical medicine and rehabilitation (25 per cent), general surgeons (17 per cent) and pediatric specialists (14 per cent).
Rural and Remote Health Critic Jared Clarke said the statistics are concerning.
“Saskatchewan people expect healthcare to be there for them when and where they need it,” he told reporters following question period on Monday. “What we have right now is 200,000 people in Saskatchewan who don't have access to a family doctor or primary care.”
Health Minister Everett Hindley defended the government’s ongoing strategies in attracting and maintaining specialists –specifically highlighting efforts around anesthesiologists.
“We are actively recruiting for a number of anesthesiologists right across Saskatchewan for cities like Regina, like Swift Current, and like Prince Albert,” Heath Minister Everett Hindley said during debate.
“We now have an anesthesiology recruitment and retention incentive of $200,000 over five years.”
The provincial NDP also claimed the report proved that there were fewer general practitioners (GPs) in Saskatchewan in 2022-23 than there five years ago.
The opposition cited the “active” statistics concerning physician supply in the report.
However, the number of licensed physicians (which include both salaried and non-fee-for-service doctors) have increased by 220 since 2018, according to the Medical Services Branch.
The increase bumped the provincial total from 2,600 to 2,820. Specialists made up 79 of the increased positions while GPs accounted for the other 141.
While debating with the premier in the assembly on Monday, NDP Leader Carla Beck reiterated the challenges patients face in terms of wait times and lack of access.
“I will listen to the people of this province where one in six cannot find a primary care provider,” she said. “People in this province don't have access to a doctor and when they don't have that access. They wait for care in walk-in clinics or in overcrowded emergency rooms.”
Regardless of any gains in physicians – Saskatchewan has lost considerable nursing staff in rural and remote positions since 2018.
A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed that there were 1,760 rural and remote registered nurses in 2022, compared to 2,234 in 2018.
The decrease represents a 21 per cent drop.
The Government of Saskatchewan is set to deliver its provincial budget for 2024-2025 on March 20, at 2:15 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did U.K. hospital staff try to snoop on Princess Kate's medical records? Privacy watchdog investigates
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales’ medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
1,800-year-old Roman statue discovered in parking lot
A Roman statue dating back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by construction workers building a parking lot in the United Kingdom.
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's viral video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
Scammers posted obituaries declaring them dead. They were very much alive
Obituaries for writer Deborah Vankin popped up online in January, complete with morbid images and flattering prose.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
Saskatoon
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
'Tell me why you’re doing this': Sask. rural students rally to keep provincial championship
Student-athletes from rural communities drove three and a half hours to rally in front of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation headquarters in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says he's considering extending tax holiday on fuel
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permits
The city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame
Six people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
Calgary
-
More than a petition? Document shows organization behind Recall Gondek campaign
Evidence has emerged that links the Recall Gondek movement, Alberta's conservatives and the recent drive for municipal political parties.
-
Calgarians needed to help raise guide dogs: 'Who doesn't love a puppy?'
The Canada's National Institute for the Blind is looking for caring Calgarians to help raise future guide dogs.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Toronto
-
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's viral video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
-
Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.
-
Nissan customers could be eligible for compensation soon. Here's why that's happening
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Firefighters surprise brave boy rescued from bathtub drain
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
-
2-4 cm of snow in the forecast for Ottawa on the first full day of spring
Environment Canada is calling for snow heavy at times through the afternoon in Ottawa. The capital could see 2-4 cm of snow on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches $900 million health agreement with Ottawa
Ottawa and Quebec have finally reached an agreement in principle on a $900 million increase in federal health transfers.
-
Quebec Liberals promise to be more vigilant after motion
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is promising that it will be more 'vigilant' in future and will carry out more "checks" before voting in favour of CAQ government's motions.
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
Vancouver
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitals
A series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
'Cattle pens': Advocate slams Vancouver's cleanup in CRAB Park
The Vancouver Park Board has begun its process of cleaning up the CRAB Park encampment, but advocates say the city's approach has been “inhumane” and “dehumanizing” for residents.
-
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
London
-
Snow squall watch in effect, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring.
-
Tearful testimony surrounding roadside death of young Girl Guide
Tears were flowing inside a London courtroom on Tuesday as a witness recalled the crash that killed a young girl and injured seven others.
-
Multiple arrests after standoff in quiet south London, Ont. neighbourhood
A six-hour long standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when police threw tear gas into a home and multiple people walked out the front door.
Kitchener
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem
Some residents, living in a Cambridge building, say they're dealing with a mould problem.
-
Height of buildings capped at development of former Preston Springs hotel
A major change to development plans have been made for the former Preston Springs hotel site in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
-
Meet the new medical officer of health in Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has a new medical officer of health and chief executive officer: Dr. Mustafa Hirji
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
Atlantic
-
1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine seized from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
-
Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on the spring forecast, river and fire watches in place in the Maritimes, and a solar eclipse on the way.
-
N.S. health-care workers voice struggles the system faces as vacancy rate remains high
Frontline workers were front and centre at a legislature standing committee about health, describing the struggles they confront daily in Nova Scotia’s health-care system.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.