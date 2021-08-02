REGINA -- Three weeks after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Saskatchewan, active cases have increased 19 per cent.

On July 11 the province reported 399 active COVID-19 cases. That number is up to 474 on Monday.

The highest concentration of active cases are in the Far Northwest (112), Saskatoon (74) and the Far Northeast (64).

Saskatchewan reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 51 additional recoveries.

Fifty-eight people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, up 10 from 48 on Sunday. Eleven people are being treated in the ICU.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (three), Far North Central (three), Far Northeast (10), North Central (three), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (two), Regina (one), Southwest (three), Southeast (one) zones and two new cases have pending location details.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 51, or 4.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 862 more COVID-19 tests performed on Sunday. Health care employees administered 1,531 more doses of COVId-19 vaccine.