REGINA -- Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to Feb. 19.

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update to COVID-19 restrictions and the Vaccine Delivery Plan Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSasaktoon.ca.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

Both private and public outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

