Sask.'s Highway Hotline saw 10.6 million visits over past year: province
Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received 10.6 million visits over the past year, the province said in a release.
“That's well above the typical number of visitors, but fewer than last year's record, which was influenced by an unusual number of winter storm events,” the province said.
That year, the Highway Hotline received a record amount of hits at almost 13 million.
During a snowstorm in April, the province said the Highway Hotline got nearly 675,000 hits.
Links to nearly 50 cameras are available on the Highway Hotline’s interactive map. The province said those cameras allow travellers to see weather conditions for themselves, which helps them make better decisions on when to travel.
In November, a new Highway Hotline app was launched. Since then the province said that it has been downloaded more than 100,000 times from the Apple Store and Google Play.
The province said drivers can also use the Highway Hotline in the summer to get advanced warnings about construction zones.
The Highway Hotline has been available for nearly 50 years in Saskatchewan and was originally a phone service people could use.
Road Conditions are still available over the phone today by calling 1-888-335-7623 or 511.
