Sask.'s Stryker Zablocki prepares for world championships as province's lone representative

Regina Rebels’ Stryker Zablocki is the lone Saskatchewan player to make the cut for Team Canada at the upcoming 2024 IIHF U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship.

“It’s super awesome but there’s a lot of support that helped me get there. I don’t like to say that I’m the only one (from Saskatchewan) who made it because there are just so many people who’ve helped me, the 16-year-old said.

Zablocki hails from Prince Albert, but plays on the Regina Rebels U18 AAA team. Last year she was a part of the team’s third-place finish at nationals and this season her team is once again on top of the standings in first place in their league.

She also sits at the top of the league’s leaderboard in points, with 41 in just 17 games. The next closest is her teammate, Brooklyn Nimegeers, who has 24 in 15 games played.

“Obviously my team helps me a lot and it’s not just me, it’s a group effort. It also helps with the success of our team so hopefully, we can carry that on [the rest of the season],” Zablocki said.

Zablocki has always had a humble approach, but her head coach, Mike Merk, has no problem talking her up.

“What kind of player isn’t she? Her speed, her ability to handle the puck at top speed, she has an unbelievable shot, her ability to see the ice, she’s got the full package,” said Merk. “That’s what Team Canada sees in her and that's why she’s going to Switzerland.”

Twenty-three players were selected from across Canada to represent in Zug, Switzerland in January. Zablocki has some experience representing the red and white already and says she will draw from that.

“I played on the team in the summertime in the series versus the USA. So I was definitely on the radar for the team. I was hoping for a call.”

The summer series also helped Zablocki get familiar with some of her teammates who also made the cut.

“I played with pretty much all of them. So I know a lot of them and I’m super good friends with most of them,” she shared.

Now she looks forward to donning the maple leaf once again and this time on an international stage.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Again, in the summertime that was an amazing experience. I’m assuming it’ll be that way again, but in Switzerland. I’m just excited to play against a bunch of different countries. Countries I’ve never played against before or even been to,” Zablocki said.

Zablocki is only in Grade 11, but has already committed to Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.

“Probably something I based mostly on coaching and Northeastern is in Boston as well and I love that city. So it was a huge part of it for me. Also the hockey team there, the program is super strong so that made it pretty easy for me,” Zablocki said on her decision to attend the school in a couple of years.

Before she heads there in the fall of 2025, she has a lot to look forward to in the next while. That includes trying to win gold with Team Canada who will look to earn back-to-back gold medals for the first time since 2012-14.

“I definitely feel the pressure but we have a great team and we’re so talented. There’s so many good players and I think we can do it this year,” Zablocki said.

The U18 Women's World Championships run from Jan. 6-14. Select games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.