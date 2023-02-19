Sask. school division investigating potential ‘cybersecurity incident’

The South East Cornerstone School Division reported that it is investigating a “potential cybersecurity incident.”

South East Cornerstone, which represents 35 schools in the Estevan/Weyburn area (and one virtual school), confirmed the incident in a statement on Feb. 16.

“Upon discovering this incident, we immediately deployed countermeasures to protect our network,” Keith Keating, director of education for South East Cornerstone, explained in a statement provided to CTV News.

The countermeasures was reportedly affecting the functionality of several school division systems.

“We have engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and external legal counsel to investigate and assist us in recovering from this incident as quickly as possible. Law enforcement has been notified,” Keating’s statement read.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

South East Cornerstone did not confirm if any data, including personal information, was compromised.

However, the school division stated that if any data was impacted, the organization will contact all impacted parties as soon as possible.