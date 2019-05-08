Sask. Scotties, Tankard to be held at same rink in 2020
Curling rocks are shown Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, during a media demonstration the day before the opening ceremonies of the USA Curling Nationals in Everett, Wash.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ted S. Warren
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:37PM CST
Two provincial championships will be held under one roof next year.
The women’s Viterra Scotties and men’s SaskTel Tankard are both scheduled in Melville for January 2020.
It will be first overlapping event CurlSask has ever hosted.
The Scotties run from Jan. 24 to 30, and the Tankard runs Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.