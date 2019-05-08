

Two provincial championships will be held under one roof next year.

The women’s Viterra Scotties and men’s SaskTel Tankard are both scheduled in Melville for January 2020.

It will be first overlapping event CurlSask has ever hosted.

The Scotties run from Jan. 24 to 30, and the Tankard runs Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.