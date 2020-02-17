REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s own Tenille Arts was featured at centre court during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Chicago.

The pride of Weyburn, Sask. was chosen to sing the Canadian National Anthem before tip-off. Her performance received critical acclaim on social media. In a tweet, she says she was “so excited and honoured” to have the opportunity.

Her sophomore album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between was released earlier this year. She is currently touring the United States before heading to Europe.

She will be back in Saskatchewan, performing at the Cugnet Centre in Weyburn on April 8, and the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre in Moose Jaw on April 9. She is playing Country Thunder Saskatchewan in Craven on July 12.