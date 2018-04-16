

CTV Regina





An Estevan teacher who was charged with sexual misconduct charges last year has lost his teaching certificate.

The decision was made by the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board as part of a formal hearing into the case in February.

Troy Ruzicka, 43, was charged by Estevan police in March of 2017 with five counts of child luring, three counts of child exploitation, one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, one count of transmission of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography. The case involves three teenage girls.

At the time of his arrest, Ruzicka was working as a shop teacher at Estevan Comprehensive School and had been a teacher with the South East Cornerstone School Division for five years.

Ruzicka has already been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the crimes after pleading guilty in September of 2017 to two charges of sexual assault, one count of sexual touching, and five counts of using telecommunication to communicate with someone under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating an offence. He also admitted to one count of accessing child pornography.

He will also spend 20 years on the sex offender registry.