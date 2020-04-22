REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Bargaining Committee has reached a tentative agreement with the province.

The province announced the agreement on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Education, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation will now take the contract to its members for a vote.

“This tentative agreement balances our respect and appreciation for teachers with the fiscal realities of the province,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a news release. “The terms of our offer mean that Saskatchewan teachers will have stability for years to come and be paid at five per cent above the Western Canadian Average.”

The four-year agreement includes a two per cent salary increase in the second, third and fourth years of the contract.

Members of the STF ended voluntary extracurricular activities on March 12 and suspended those sanctions on March 27.

Schools in the province closed on March 20 and many schools moved to online learning.

CTV News Regina has reached out to the STF for comment.