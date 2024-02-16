Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, STF President Samantha Becotte revealed the federation received documents as part of a freedom of information request into the province’s controversial billboard campaign.

The documents consisted of more than 100 pages of emails between Ministry of Education officials and Brown Communications Group.

The emails – which in many cases were almost entirely redacted – centered around the ad campaign, according to the subject lines of the messages.

The emails were dated from June 21 to Aug. 28, 2023.

Becotte said the communications are proof the province sought to undermine bargaining efforts early into the negotiation process.

“I truly believe they have never come to bargaining with the intention of negotiating in good faith,” she said. “The billboards first came up in July, and we have a FOIP request that shows planning was well underway in June before the GTBC (Government Trustee Bargaining Committee) even presented their proposals at the table.”

The campaign included both physical and digital advertisements – claiming teachers in Saskatchewan made an average salary of $92,000, above the western Canada average.

The “fair deal for teachers” ad campaign was lambasted by the STF after it premiered. The federation classified the messaging as “inaccurate” and accused the government of “cherry picking” data.

In a written statement to CTV News, the ministry outlined that it supports the GTBC with funding “including for public notification and information related to bargaining.”

“This is not new and has been used before by both parties,” the statement read. “As the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation communicates with those it is responsible to, so too does the GTBC.”

The ministry added that the GTBC remains “at the table.”

A renewal in negotiation efforts earlier this week notably broke down after a single hour at the bargaining table.

After it was informed that the GTBC would not be returning, the STF says it received an offer from the ministry concerning class size and complexity outside the bargaining process.

The federation equated the latest offer from the ministry to a “pinky promise” where the government crosses its fingers behind its back – meaning the agreement would lack guarantees and recourse for teachers if the agreement was not honoured.

In December, a third party conciliator said that legislation could allow discussions surrounding classroom size and complexity.

Teachers in North Battleford and Prince Albert are set to take part in renewed job action Friday – while schools across Saskatchewan will participate in a withdrawal or noon hour supervision.

Teachers in Saskatchewan have been without a contract since August, and initial bargaining with the province began in May of 2023.