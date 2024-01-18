Here's a breakdown of what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.

The STF believes learning needs, behavioural supports, split grades, and English as a second language are all factors complicating classrooms for educators and need to be addressed in the new contract.

“If we cannot adequately support students now, when [is the government] going to make it a priority,” President Samantha Becotte said during a press conference Thursday. “We need to ensure we are standing up for our kids.”

As teachers said they will head to the picket lines again Monday, the province maintained those complexities are for school boards to deal with.

Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill was not made available to respond to the STF’s action Thursday.

But earlier this week, he said bargaining should be to resolve salary disputes.

“The unions’ ask around classroom complexity is not something we’re going to move on,” the minister said Tuesday. “The salary ask is also unreasonable and unfair to Saskatchewan taxpayers.”

According to the province, a majority of teachers make $92,000 year.

Numbers supplied by the STF show as of Jan. 1, 2023, 7,800 of Sask.’s 12,000 teachers earned that much, or more.

But to reach that level, they need at least eight years of experience, and in some cases, a masters degree.

Based on all teachers’ earnings, the mean annual salary is $88,619.70.

Becotte added retention of teachers is also down and keeping educators around long enough for them to earn the max is hard.

“A lack of teachers, and a teacher shortage, plays into class complexity,” she said.

In an emailed statement to media, the government said, “The Government Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) has put forward a fair deal for teachers with a 7 per cent raise over three years.”

“The GTBC remains at the table, ready to discuss competitive salary and benefits but cannot negotiate without the STF at the table as well,” it went on to read.

The STF has begun their bargaining position at a 2 per cent increase for the next fours plus additional cost of living projections.

Projections by the government show those increases would amount to 23.5 per cent.

“This is not about salary,” Becotte reiterated. “The big issue teachers are bringing forward is around class complexity.”