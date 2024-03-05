Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave meets singer Halsey

Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who’s captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.

The pair’s meeting was shared to “Bella Brave” social media pages over the weekend. In a message to the singer, Bella’s family described the encounter like “reuniting with a long lost friend.”

“We just wanted to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible time we spent with you during your visit to Anaheim,” the message addressed to Halsey read.

“From discussing voice acting to sharing our dreams and stories about family and friends, every moment was filled with warmth and inspiration. Your presence brought so much joy and positivity into our lives, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Thomson, was born with a mutation of three rare diseases – Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Hirschsprung’s Disease and Dwarfism. The conditions have left her with no immune system and a dead bowel.

The Thomson family has shared Bella’s medical journey through social media – while also showcasing her love for life.

In 2021, a video of Bella drawing a fox went viral and caught the attention of 24 million people.

One of them was Halsey.

The performer reached out to the Thomson family and promised to send a care package.

Several months later, Bella received her present which included paper, pencils, crayons, hair accessories as well as a personal note from the singer.

The Thomsons and Halsey have kept in touch ever since. However, a recent trip to California allowed the pair to meet in person for the first time.

“The bond between Bella and you is something truly remarkable, and witnessing it firsthand was a privilege. Your kindness and love have left a lasting impact on our hearts, and we are forever grateful for the special memories we created together,” the post read.

“Thank you, Halsey, for being such an incredible soul and for sharing your light with us. We cherish the time we spent with you and look forward to the next opportunity to connect.”

Last August, Bella received a life-saving bowel transplant and required a several month’s long stay at Toronto’s SickKids Hospital. During that time she was treated to a visit from actor Ryan Reynolds.

In February, the family revealed details surrounding Bella’s transplant – in the hopes of inspiring more families to think about organ donation.

“Bella Brave” has acquired a total of 6.9 million followers on TikTok.