TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant

"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.

“You are adorable and cute, and I loved you,” Bella said about her organ donor.

The young boy who saved Bella’s life was four-year-old Waylon Sam from Petrolia, Ont.

“Even getting to connect with Bella’s family, it is definitely very rewarding after everything. I was hoping that we would get to at least connect with like one of the organ receipt families,” Waylon’s mom explained.

Waylon sadly passed away a day after his fourth birthday following a tragic accident in August. His organs were donated – saving three lives.

“They had told me that her donor was the most perfect match they had seen,” said Kyla Thomson, Bella’s mom.

Bella was born with Hirschsprung’s disease – a condition that attacks the bowels. She was in desperate need of a transplant and was waitlisted for three years before receiving Waylon’s donation.

“Seeing Bella thriving, it’s just really amazing,” Holly said.

“It’s been really life changing for her and that’s really positive for us because we get to see parts of him move on,” Andrew Nantias, Waylon’s dad, explained.

The families share an unusual connection despite having known each other before the transplant. Bella’s donor and little brother share the same name.

“I later found out after talking to his mom that his favourite thing in life was windmills and we have a special connection to windmills living in Saskatchewan,” Kyla explained.

Despite Bella’s health struggles, she has taken well to the transplant and continues seeing doctors on a monthly basis.

The families look forward to the day when they can finally meet in person, but hope Waylon and Bella’s story will inspire others to think about organ donation.

“Be brave,” Bella said.