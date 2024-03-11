Sask. universities join teachers' federation in calls for sustainable education funding

Representatives from Saskatchewan’s largest post secondary institutions joined together to voice their concerns about the current state of education in the province.

Faculty members from the University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic held a joint news conference on Monday with Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte.

In the meeting, the three organizations pledged their support for the STF’s calls for sustainable and predictable funding from the provincial government.

The months long disagreement between teachers and the province has centered on including measures to address classroom size and complexity issues within a provincial collective agreement.

The post secondary delegates said they recognize the fact that a lack of funding and concern for primary education eventually bleeds into the post-secondary system.

“Their students are, and will be, our students,” USask’s Faculty Association Chairperson Geraldine Balzer said in a news release. “We all thrive only with stable and adequate public funding. The chronic lack of priority for education puts Saskatchewan kids at a disadvantage, from elementary school to post-secondary institutions, and to the workforce both in this province and on the world stage.”

“We’re seeing a vast failure of imagination from this government,” U of R Faculty Association President Britt Hall added. “Saskatchewan could have the world’s best public education system – with meaningful investments at every level – that not only support the students we have but also attract learners from across the world to study, research and contribute here.”

Bill Grosskleg, the president of Sask. Polytech’s Faculty Association reiterated the need for a collective effort – for the good of both students and the province.

“In order for today’s students to succeed, they need the proper supports in place, which include adequate funding and resources,” he said. “Education needs to be prioritized at every level in Saskatchewan in order to have a workforce that is prepared for our ever-changing world.

“As a province, we should be working together in this endeavor.”

In a joint statement, the educational leaders described the province’s current funding approach as “cyclical” and “unpredictable.”

In her comments, Becotte asked why the provincial government would not want to invest in its people.

“After all, they provide the best return on investment possible,” she said. “Any government keen on building an educated workforce owes it to the people they serve to ensure predictable education funding.”

Teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023.

Bargaining initially began in May of 2023 with the STF declaring impasses in October and February.

The pledge of support comes after the province announced it had reached a multi-year funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

The province claimed the agreement would ensure that there is long-term and sustainable funding to support classrooms around the province – while the STF claimed the agreement served as a ‘backroom deal’ and local school boards were given 24 hours to sign the agreement.

