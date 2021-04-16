REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province’s health-care workers are needed for the pandemic response here and cannot be sent to aid with Ontario’s situation.

Premier Doug Ford’s government has reached out to every province and territory asking for help with health-care resources. The majority would be deployed to the Greater Toronto Area, according to a letter from Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

The request for health-care workers includes:

500 Nurses (ICU/Critical Care/recovery room/general)

100 Respiratory Therapists

10 Perfusionists

10 Anesthesia Assistants

Following Question Period on Friday, Moe said his government received the formal request this morning, but added Saskatchewan needs its health-care workers at home right now.

“We just don’t have the capacity to start even talking about loaning our health-care workers out for a period of time to other provinces,” Moe said. “They’re quite busy and rightfully so putting the priorities of Saskatchewan residents first and foremost.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney similarly said Friday his province could not spare health-care workers.

“Our Saskatchewan health-care workers are quite busy here at the moment not only offering regular health-care services that would be offered in our facilities but also offering elevated health-care services to folks that have COVID in our health-care facilities,” Moe said, noting front-line workers are also active in testing facilities, vaccine distribution and long-term care.

Moe said the province would formally respond to the Ontario request sometime Friday.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello