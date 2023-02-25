Sask. working on plan to welcome more displaced Ukrainians to province
The total number of war displaced Ukrainians in Saskatchewan has now passed the 3,000 mark. All have arrived since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.
Ukrainians who have fled to Canada gathered at Regina city hall on Friday night to mark one year since Russia invaded their country. The Saskatchewan government is arranging more humanitarian flights to help people seek refuge.
“We still have the Memorandum of Understanding for the fifth plane and we’re working on getting more planes here,” said Terry Dennis, MLA and legislative secretary responsible for Saskatchewan Ukraine Relations.
Four free humanitarian flights from Warsaw have now arrived in the province, bringing over 800 people. The government plans to negotiate for more.
“We’re welcoming all Ukrainians that want to come,” Dennis said.
13 million Ukrainians remain uprooted from their homes. Five million have fled to Europe with 3,200 eventually making it to Saskatchewan.
“I didn’t want to live in Europe. I wanted to live somewhere else. I thought Canada was the proper place for that and it actually is,” said Vicheslav Bobrobytskyi.
“Yes, of course, I feel safe here. It’s very important,” said Olha Diachuk.
The NDP support efforts to welcome those displaced.
“Ukrainian people have and continue to contribute to the fabric of this province,” said NDP leader Carla Beck.
Communities continue to step up.
“We want to continue welcoming refugees and opening up our city,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.
The next humanitarian flight is expected by early April and will likely land in Saskatoon. More could follow as word spreads of the welcome and the opportunity in Saskatchewan.
