Loaded gun, axe found inside stolen vehicle, 1 charged: Regina police

A Regina man is facing multiple charges after weapons were found inside a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., an officer with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Canine Unit was patrolling the 900 block of Elphinstone Street when they saw a vehicle they believed to be stolen, according to a release from RPS.

After the officer followed the vehicle into an alley in the 1000 block of Argyle Street, patrol officers assisted in arresting the man.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, and a second passenger from the vehicle was hiding in a nearby yard, police said.

A loaded firearm, ammunition, a large bladed weapon, and an axe were found when officers searched the vehicle.

The 44-year-old man is facing several weapons related charges, including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, and possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.