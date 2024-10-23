Saskatchewan Election: Here's the latest results and live reaction

This article will include live updates. Check back throughout the night.

Polls have now closed and counting has begun to determine the winners of the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Live updates on the race can be found using the liveblog below and CTV News Saskatchewan’s live election show can be watched using the video player above.

Election day in Saskatchewan caps off a 28-day campaign which has seen all of the province’s seven registered political parties outline their vision for Saskatchewan with the hope that their promises will lead them to power.

Voting week in the province began on Oct. 22. Residents were able to cast their ballots in advance polls up until Oct. 26. No voting took place on Oct. 27.

A total of 273,010 voters took advantage of voting week, a period of five days of advanced polls across the province.

Election day saw a total of 716 polling stations in operation, allowing residents to cast their ballots.

Exclusive polling conducted by Insightrix Research in partnership with CTV News hints at a tighter race not seen in the province for the better part of two decades.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck squared off to debate and defend their respective visions for the province on Oct. 16.

At dissolution, the Sask Party held 44 seats in the legislature. The Sask NDP held 14, while four MLAs sat as Independents. One seat was vacant.

A party must capture at least 31 of Saskatchewan’s 61 seats to gain a majority in the assembly.