Saskatchewan First Act bill passed following final reading inside Legislature

The province passed The Saskatchewan First Act, also known as Bill 88, following its third and final reading in the Legislature on Thursday.

Indigenous leaders and groups met with provincial leaders in the rotunda to express their disapproval of the act.

“Our assembly was clear and unanimous on rejecting the Sask. First Act because of, it infringes upon our section 35 rights as Metis people in this province,” Michelle LeClair, vice-president of Metis Saskatchewan said.

The FSIN said it would take legal action to oppose the act as they feel it infringes on inherent treaty rights.

The Saskatchewan First Act aims to assert provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province.

Premier Scott Moe said the act would protect all Saskatchewan people’s opportunity to grow.

“This is very indicative of the ongoing conversation that has to happen around Bill 88 protecting our ability to provide that growth,” he said.

“This bill is not a division between that relationship and protecting treaty rights, this is a bill that is protecting our opportunity in this province from federal infringement.”

The act was introduced into the legislative assembly last fall.

The act will go to the Lt. Governor for royal assent once it is passed in the legislature.

More details to come…