Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61M one-time investment

The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.

The agreement provides the province with a one-time $61 million investment and adds $111 million annually to the $6.4 billion provincial health care budget under bilateral agreements, the province said in a news release.

The funding will be used to accelerate and enhance new measures to improve access to primary health care, surgery and mental health and additions.

Health minister Paul Merriman will be speaking with reporters in Saskatoon at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agreement marks the first step for a shared plan that will invest $5.94 billion in federal funding over 10 years in the province.

In a news release from Health Canada, the federal government explained that it will work with the province to “streamline foreign credential recognition for internationally educated health care professionals and advance labour mobility for key health professionals.”

“Today’s agreement in principle with Saskatchewan is an opportunity to continue our collaboration and improve the experience of health workers and those they care for,” federal Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, said in the release.

“It will modernize our health care system, improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health workers.”

Initial work on the agreement will include a three year action plan that will detail targets and timelines for health care priorities in the province, the release explained.

Saskatchewan is the eighth province to strike a deal with Ottawa over health care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially introduced the $196 billion, 10-year health care funding proposal to Canada’s premiers on Feb. 7, 2023.

More details to come…