Saskatchewan parties to focus on affordability as legislature resumes Monday
Saskatchewan's legislature is set to resume Monday for a short two-week sitting, with Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party planning to get to work on addressing affordability issues after a challenging election campaign.
Proceedings are to begin with the election of a new Speaker and the throne speech, which will lay out the government's priorities.
Government house leader Tim McLeod told reporters last week the province plans to introduce legislation that would follow through on campaign promises, including personal tax relief to save a family of four more than $3,400 over four years.
He said the government also intends to deal with problems in education, health care and community safety.
"We'll be introducing the priority legislation, particularly on affordability," McLeod said.
"We're anxious to start going to work for the people of Saskatchewan."
The Saskatchewan Party won 34 constituencies in the Oct. 28 election, enough to form a fifth consecutive majority in the 61-seat legislature but fewer than the 42 seats it had before.
Carla Beck's NDP is to form the Official Opposition with 27 seats after sweeping Regina and winning all but one seat in Saskatoon.
Beck said her party's first order of business is to push the government to pause the 15-cent-a-litre gasoline tax.
She said the NDP is to introduce an emergency motion Tuesday that would call for a suspension of the gas tax by Wednesday.
"We've got to lower costs for people and we've got to lower them now," Beck said in a statement.
"Families can't wait until tax season next year. People voted for action and we aren't going to waste a second."
Manitoba has suspended its provincial gas tax until the end of this year. Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario have reduced their gas taxes until 2024. Alberta had a fuel tax suspension in 2023 but rates returned this year.
During the campaign, Moe said he was opposed to pausing the tax as the revenues help pay for highway repairs. He has said his government's plan to not charge the federal carbon levy on home heating helps people save money.
Moe has also said he understands many voted for change and that his government is prepared to deliver it.
At the swearing in of his new cabinet earlier this month, he told reporters a policy that would ban "biological boys" from using school changing rooms with "biological girls" is no longer his first order of business.
Moe had proposed the measure on the campaign trail and it wasn't part of his platform document.
He said he misspoke when proposing the plan, and that the province is to consult with school boards to come up with a policy that would support all students.
Beck has said the ban would make vulnerable kids more vulnerable.
Her party has also opposed a Saskatchewan Party law that requires parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Moe used the Charter's notwithstanding clause in the legislation to secure it from legal challenge.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
French mass rape trial prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband
A mammoth rape trial in France moved into a new phase Monday as prosecutors began to lay out the verdicts and punishments they want for dozens of men accused of raping Gisele Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband.
Should sex abuse evidence set the Menendez brothers free? A judge will decide
A judge will decide Monday whether new evidence warrants a re-examination of the convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home more than 30 years ago.
CEOs say Canada's failure to hit NATO targets by 2030 like playing economic 'Russian Roulette'
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
'A first for everyone': Toronto traffic forces Utah Hockey Club to walk to Leafs game
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Horse's head and pregnant cow used in 'barbaric' mafia threat in Sicily
The discovery of a severed horse head, and a cow quartered with its bloodied dead calf on top, have rattled a Sicilian town, with authorities treating the incident as a mafia threat.
WATCH Brawl erupts in Serbian parliament
Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.
Shopping Trends
Saskatoon
-
No word yet if Saskatoon will start residential street clearing after 25 centimetre snowfall
City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.
-
Tight North Battleford council vote forces recount
The results of a council race in North Battleford have triggered a recount, as the fifth and sixth-place candidates in one ward finished within two votes of each other.
-
Saskatoon schools will be closed Monday following heavy snowfall
Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
A Winnipeg Police Service officer is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat Sunday evening.
-
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
-
Vacant Winnipeg home goes up in flames for third time since July
A vacant home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood has gone up in flames for the third time since July.
Edmonton
-
This is how much snow fell across Alberta this weekend
Heavy snow pushed through central and eastern Alberta over the weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Another week of cold
The snow came and went, but the cold air is sticking around for at least one more week.
-
Katy Perry adds Edmonton concert to Canadian leg of tour
Katy Perry will perform in Edmonton in July when she is on "The Lifetimes Tour."
Calgary
-
Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players
A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Mayor Gondek to give post-budget address on city's vision
Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be giving a post-budget address on Monday. Her remarks will be the keynote speech at a luncheon hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperatures in southern Alberta colder than Yellowknife
Arctic air continues to sit over the western Prairies, suppressing temperatures and creating windchill values of -25 to -40.
Lethbridge
-
'We need an industry': Crowsnest Pass residents voting on support for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
-
Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
-
Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
Toronto
-
-
-
Murder suspect arrested in St. Catharines following hours-long standoff
A suspect in a deadly daylight shooting in St. Catharines was arrested over the weekend following an hours-long standoff, police say.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT First snowfall, freezing rain of the season expected in Ottawa this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move into the area starting tonight.
-
OC Transpo hands out 1,900 fines to riders not paying fares in 2 months
OC Transpo says nearly 1,900 fines were issued to riders who didn't pay their fares on Ottawa buses and trains this fall.
-
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal this week
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Last chance at the Port of Montreal as parties enter mediation
A final attempt to reach a consensual settlement is taking shape at the Port of Montreal, as the union of 1,200 longshoremen and the Maritime Employers Association have decided to enter into consensual mediation.
-
Second Cup takes back Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has taken back two of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest.
Vancouver
-
TransLink to release winter preparedness plan
TransLink is set to share its plans to keep commuters moving this winter as temperatures drop across Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. health minister promises revamped approach to overdose crisis after addictions portfolio scrapped
British Columbia's new health minister says she's aiming for more treatment beds and fewer deaths in a revamped approach to the province's drug overdose crisis.
-
Hypothermic man found submerged and ‘clinging to piling’ in Cowichan Bay water rescue
A boater is grateful for the services of local rescue groups after being left stranded in the cold waters of Cowichan Bay after his vessel capsized.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
B.C. man awarded $800K in damages after being injured by defective bear banger
A B.C. man has been awarded nearly $800,000 in damages as compensation for injuries he sustained from a defective bear banger, according to a recent court decision.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
London
-
Bullet holes prompts shooting investigation in downtown London
No injuries have been reported and the investigation is now int he hands of the Guns and Gangs section of London police.
-
-
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guity to manslaughter
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he struck another man in the head repeatedly with a baseball bat.
-
Candlelight vigil in Kitchener honours Holodomor victims and marks 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war
A Saturday evening vigil brought together community members to honour the victims of the Holodomor and reflect on 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating death of a North Bay, Ont., man as a homicide
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is treating the recent death of a North Bay man as a homicide.
-
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for most of northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.
Atlantic
-
'It’s pretty emotional': N.B. family escapes fire, plans to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on Nov. 14.
-
N.S. election: NDPs, Liberals commit to housing crisis solutions on final day of campaign
Monday marks the final day of the election campaign before Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday.
-
Lobster season delayed in southwestern Nova Scotia due to weather
The beginning of the commercial lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has been delayed due to weather.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.