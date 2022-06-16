Saskatchewan Polytechnic celebrates Indigenous post-secondary excellence

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Sask Polytech) celebrated a $200,000 investment by Alliance Pipeline for the institute's Indigenous Student Success Strategy on Thursday at the Moose Jaw campus.

The funds allow Sask Polytech to empower Indigenous students on their post-secondary education journey, while creating an inclusive and culturally apprehensive environment.

“Representation of Indigenous role models is important to the success of Indigenous students,” said Deanna Speidal, director of Indigenous Strategy at Sask Polytech.

“Alliance Pipeline’s gift, which began in 2020, has helped Sask Polytech celebrate and share the educational journeys of 24 students over the past two years through the 2021 and 2022 Indigenous role model calendar. The gift also helps support events organized by Sask Polytech’s four Indigenous Students’ Centres.”

Students featured in the role model calendar believe that a positive environment, like the one cultivated at Sask. Polytech, is vital not only to their growth, but the growth of all Indigenous students attending the institution.

“I definitely have kind of come to embrace myself more through this experience and through all the people I’ve met, they’ve made me feel really proud,” said Shania Fiddler, a Metis Architecture Technologies student.

“I don’t think I could have done it in a bigger school,” Jamie Bainbridge, a 2022 graduate from the Electoral Engineering Technology program said. “I like how small it is here, everybody knows you, and you’re just comfortable.”

Bainbridge is a mother and was able to complete her post-secondary education because of the support the school was able to provide.

“There’s a lot of support here. There’s the free tutoring, the teachers are super helpful, they want you to learn, their doors are always open, they go as far as to give you their cell numbers and say, ‘Call anytime.’”

With funding from companies such as Alliance, Sask. Polytech is able to partner with Indigenous stakeholders to integrate Indigenous philosophies, culture, knowledge and learning into their curriculums.

“Alliance is committed to developing and sustaining positive working relationships with Indigenous communities and organizations near our operations,” said Mike Greenway, director of field operations with Alliance Pipeline in a press release.

Alliance is a joint venture of Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic continues to be a tremendous partner as we seek to create opportunity for Indigenous youth through supporting post-secondary education,” Greenway added.

The Indigenous Student Success Strategy launched in June of 2018 and continues to focus on building recruitment, retention, graduation rates and overall success for Indigenous students enrolled in all programs.