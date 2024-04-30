Saskatchewan's 10 'worst roads'

The top 10 'worst roads' in Saskatchewan include four streets in Moose Jaw and seven different highways around the province (two of which tied).

CAA Saskatchewan’s annual campaign allowed not just drivers to vote this year, but also cyclists, pedestrians and passengers.

According to the campaign, the worst road in the province in 2024 is Highway 8 at Moosomin, simply due to its amount of potholes.

The second worst road was Highway 5 at Buchanan thanks to poor road maintenance, CAA Saskatchewan said in a release.

Highway 2 at Cudworth rounded out the top three.

Also included in the top 10 is Coteau Street West, 4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, 13th Avenue Northwest and 4th Avenue Southwest, all in Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan roads can be particularly susceptible to damage due to weather conditions and freeze-thaw patterns seen at various times of the year.

“In cold climates like Saskatchewan, the freeze-thaw cycle plays a key role in creating potholes – a problem that occurs when temperatures regularly go above and below the freezing point. When rain or snow seeps through cracks and openings in the pavement, it freezes and expands, causing the pavement to heave upward,” CAA Saskatchewan explained in its release.

“As temperatures rise, the ground underneath the pavement returns to its normal level, leaving a cavity or hole which breaks apart with continued traffic by road users over the fractured pavement.”

According to CAA Saskatchewan, there is nearly 250,000 kilometres of roads in the province.

Here are the CAA 2024 Top 10 Worst Roads and the primary unsafe reported problems: