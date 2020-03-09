REGINA -- Jess Moskaluke has just landed her first number one single. Her latest song, “Country Girls,” has has hit number at Canadian country radio.

The pride of Langenburg, Sask. made the announcement Monday morning on her social media channels.

“It's really important to note that this didn't come easy,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It didn't come without many doubts, highs and lows, and it definitely didn't come overnight. I'm 10+ years into this career, 17 radio singles released, five albums deep, and the timing couldn't possibly be any more perfect than right now.”

Moskaluke is currently on tour with Gord Bamford. They are making a stop in Moose Jaw on Friday.