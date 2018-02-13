

CTV Regina





A new report by Statistics Canada shows that Saskatoon and Regina are the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.

In 2016 to 2017, Saskatoon saw a population increase of 2.8 per cent. Regina had an increase of 2.4 per cent over that same time period. The Saskatchewan cities were two of four Canadian cities that had a population increase above two per cent. The 10 cities with the highest growth were in the Prairies and Ontario.

The report said the increase in population was driven by international migration rates. Regina had the highest international migration growth rate – 2.1 per cent – for the second year in a row.

Interprovincial migration was down in Regina and Saskatoon, dropping 0.6 per cent in each area.

The report also showed Regina has the highest proportion of children aged 0 to 14 years old at 18.1 per cent. Saskatoon had the lowest median age in the country at 34.9 years old.

Statistics Canada said the report focused on census population data collected as of July 1, 2017.