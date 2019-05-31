

CTV Regina





SaskPower and the First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) signed a First Nations Opportunity Agreement on Friday.

The agreement outlines conditions for 20 megawatts of new utility-scale solar generation projects.

“Reducing emissions is also a cornerstone of our province’s Prairie Resilience Strategy,” said Warren Kaeding, Minister of Government Relations, on behalf of Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. “Indigenous people have long served as stewards of the land and can provide valuable insight into projects that are integral to generate clean energy for generations to come.”

The 20 megawatts from the agreement is part of a larger project by SaskPower to add 60 megawatts of solar to the provincial grid by 2021.

There are currently two possible solar projects under consideration, including a project through George Gordon and Star Blanket First Nations, and a project led by Cowessess First Nation.

The First Nations led projects are expected to be worth $85 million over 20 years.